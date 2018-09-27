0 Ex- officer accused of sexually assaulting 4 women could get out of jail

EAST POINT, Ga. - A former police officer accused of sexual attacks on four different women could soon be out of jail.

"I am going to set Mr. Gooddine('s) bond. However, the bond will be $500,000," Judge Shukura Millender said, referring to former East Point Police Officer Richard Gooddine, who wore a blue jumpsuit as he sat next to his lawyer in the courtroom.

"From day one, Mr. Gooddine has cooperated with this investigation," defense attorney Christopher Upshaw said.

Gooddine is charged with 15 counts involving four alleged victims, two of whom were under 16. The counts include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and more.

Channel 2 Action News was there when he turned himself into Fulton County Jail earlier this month.

He told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne the following: "I don't want to talk to you, man. Go away. Go away."

Before the judge made her ruling Thursday, the court heard from the teen victim’s mother. She told the judge that Gooddine stalked her and her daughter at the hospital just hours after the attack.

"It was a frightening situation, and from what I saw, they had asked him to leave. He was standing in front of me on the other side of the glass. He wouldn’t leave. It was terrifying,” the woman said.

Another victim also testified.

"I am more intimidated now because he took my license, he knows my address, he knows where I live," she told the judge.

But hearing from the victims didn't persuade the judge.

The conditions for bond include electronic ankle monitoring, no contact with the victims or anyone under 17 years old.

The judge also ruled Gooddine must stay with his brother.

Channel 2 Action News asked the defense to see if Goodine plans on posting bond, but we have not heard back. He has maintained his innocence since the charges came down.

