ATLANTA - The prosecution's side against Richard Gooddine, a former East Point police sergeant accused of sexual assault, is spelled out in an indictment. It lists 17 counts involving four alleged victims; two of whom were under the age of 16, the indictment indicates.
Amiracle Bullard told Channel 2 Action News she was 14 when the assault happened.
The counts include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and more.
“She just broke down. She was crying. She was just so scared and terrified,” one of the victim’s mother said.
See the ex-officer's reaction when Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne asks him for his side of the story -- on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Sep. 3, 2018: Ex-officer's alleged victim feeling 'some type of relief' after his arrest
- Aug. 31, 2018: Ex-officer accused of sexual assault, child molestation, turns himself into jail
- Aug. 30, 2018: 'It's a terrible feeling': Woman talks about alleged sexual assault by ex-Sgt.
- Aug. 29, 2018: Police Sgt. accused of sexually assaulting girl, 15, faced other allegations
- Aug. 22, 2018: Police Sgt. accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl terminated
- Aug. 21, 2018: Girl, 15, says police officer sexually assaulted her for hours; GBI investigating
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}