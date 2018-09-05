  • Ex-officer accused of sexual assault, child molestation, indicted on 17 counts

    ATLANTA - The prosecution's side against Richard Gooddine, a former East Point police sergeant accused of sexual assault, is spelled out in an indictment. It lists 17 counts involving four alleged victims; two of whom were under the age of 16, the indictment indicates.

    Amiracle Bullard told Channel 2 Action News she was 14 when the assault happened. 

    The counts include aggravated sexual battery, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and more. 

    “She just broke down. She was crying. She was just so scared and terrified,” one of the victim’s mother said.

