Ex-MLB pitcher holds mail theft suspects at gunpoint, Georgia deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Kevin Brown won 211 games and pitched in two World Series as a major-league baseball player.
Now, according to Bibb County sheriff’s deputies, he can add something else to his career biography: crime solver.
Brown, now a Macon resident, held two people at gunpoint Wednesday who he suspected of stealing his mail, the Macon Telegraph reported.
After reports of mail thefts in his neighborhood, the Milledgeville native lay in wait in a neighbor’s yard for the culprits to act again, according to the newspaper.
Brown scored a couple of suspects, a 15-year-old and a man, and held them at gunpoint until police arrived and arrested them near Brown’s multimillion-dollar home, deputies said.
It’s not clear what charges the suspects will face.
Brown was a thorn in the Atlanta Braves’ side in the 1997 (with the Florida Marlins) and 1998 (with the San Diego Padres) postseasons, going 3-1 against them and keeping them from the World Series both years.
He retired after the 2005 season, his 19th in the major leagues.
This article was written by Steve Burns with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
