ATLANTA - Today will be a nice and quiet finish to the first weekend of spring. But a chance of rain and thunderstorms will return to start the work week.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a cold front starts to move in early Monday and isolated storms can't be ruled out.
"There is a chance for isolated severe storms for much of north Georgia. The main threats are for damaging wind gusts and hail. Tornado risk is low," Deon said.
We're using Georgia's most powerful weather radar to track when rain and possible thunderstorms will move into your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]
Rain arrives Monday along with a cold front. A few storms are possible in the afternoon. I'm tracking the changes now. pic.twitter.com/HjHqFPqsbT— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) March 24, 2019
Highs for Sunday will reach the mid to up 70s. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
The cold front will begin to move out Monday night and cooler air will follow it. Tuesday’s highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}