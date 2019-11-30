Enjoy pleasant Saturday afternoon now: Rain, storms on the way later tonight

A gorgeous Saturday afternoon will soon make way for a round of rain and storms heading into Sunday.
Some showers begin to move in late Saturday night. Rain will become more widespread as a cold front slides in from the northwest.
Meteorologist Eboni Deon says isolated strong to severe storms are possible for northwest and west central Georgia.
Deon says the main threats are heavy rain, strong wind gusts along with lightning.
We're updating the timing and when the threats could impact your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Rain and storms will move in tonight with some areas of heavy rain and gusty winds. @KatieWallsWSB will have the timing and track it for you tonight at 11PM. pic.twitter.com/2ZzbmRwFNt— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) November 30, 2019
Rain will last through Sunday morning and winds will continue to be gusty throughout the day Sunday.
Behind the front, colder air will move in with lows dipping into the 30s Monday morning. Highs will not get out of the 40s.
Temps turn even colder for Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 50s.
The weather should remain dry for most of the week. The next chance of rain looks to move in next Friday.
