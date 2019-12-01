Enjoy Sunday's sunshine because Monday will be MUCH colder

ATLANTA - Today is what you might call a perfect fall day.
Rain ended early this morning across north Georgia.
Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s throughout the day.
Breezy winds will continue late tonight. Expect wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.
Severe Weather Team 2 is pinpointing the areas that will have the coldest temperatures and how long the blast will last, on Channel 2 Action News.
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts to your phone]
It will turn cold overnight, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Lows will drop into the 30s.
Wind chills will be in the 20s Monday morning and low to mid 30s in the afternoon.
"That's a big change from the mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s this weekend," Deon said.
A mix of rain and snow is possible in the mountains early Monday.
Time to get the heavy winter coats out. It will be much colder Monday morning. Many areas will feel like the upper 20s. I'm tracking how long the cold temps will last. pic.twitter.com/BUNGhwnaYr— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) December 1, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}