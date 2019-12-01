  • Enjoy Sunday's sunshine because Monday will be MUCH colder

    By: Nicole Emmett

    ATLANTA - Today is what you might call a perfect fall day. 

    Rain ended early this morning across north Georgia. 

    Temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s throughout the day.

    Breezy winds will continue late tonight. Expect wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. 

    It will turn cold overnight, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

    Lows will drop into the 30s. 

    Wind chills will be in the 20s Monday morning and low to mid 30s in the afternoon. 

    "That's a big change from the mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s this weekend," Deon said.

    A mix of rain and snow is possible in the mountains early Monday.

     

