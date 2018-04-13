  • Enjoy Friday's weather because you could see severe storms this weekend

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Enjoy Friday’s weather because severe storms could bring damaging wind, hail and brief tornadoes over the weekend. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 has the timing of rain in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    “Stay weather aware this weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

    Minton said Friday is "going to be gorgeous," with lots of sun and a few high clouds. 

    However, the warm weather is “going to pop some pollen” and “make us all sneeze again,” she said.

    The pollen count has increased each day this week, from 798 particles per cubic meter of air on Sunday to 5,354 particles per cubic meter of air on Thursday.

    Thursday’s count is the highest of the season — so far. And it eclipses last year’s season high of 3,559 and the 2016 season high of 6,152. 

    Showers could start late Saturday afternoon or evening in west Georgia and later in metro Atlanta, according to Minton. 

    There is a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 100 percent chance of precipitation Sunday, Minton said. 

    “Sunday morning could see isolated strong to severe storms,” Minton said. “Showers will spread across the metro area from west to east.” 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Enjoy Friday's weather because you could see severe storms this weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tripp Halstead's parents ‘never ever expected him to pass'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man says cemetery buried wife in wrong spot

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prosecutor: McIver sold jewelry his wife was wearing when she died

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect posted on Facebook Live before he died in SWAT standoff