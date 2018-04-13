0 Enjoy Friday's weather because you could see severe storms this weekend

ATLANTA - Enjoy Friday’s weather because severe storms could bring damaging wind, hail and brief tornadoes over the weekend.

“Stay weather aware this weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.

Late afternoon/evening storms possible Saturday ahead of the main front. Some could turn severe with damaging winds, hail to 1" and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware this weekend. And watch Channel 2 WSB-TV Severe Weather Team2 for updates pic.twitter.com/H5EL7imTu5 — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 13, 2018

Minton said Friday is "going to be gorgeous," with lots of sun and a few high clouds.

However, the warm weather is “going to pop some pollen” and “make us all sneeze again,” she said.

The pollen count has increased each day this week, from 798 particles per cubic meter of air on Sunday to 5,354 particles per cubic meter of air on Thursday.

Thursday’s count is the highest of the season — so far. And it eclipses last year’s season high of 3,559 and the 2016 season high of 6,152.

Showers could start late Saturday afternoon or evening in west Georgia and later in metro Atlanta, according to Minton.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 100 percent chance of precipitation Sunday, Minton said.

“Sunday morning could see isolated strong to severe storms,” Minton said. “Showers will spread across the metro area from west to east.”

Sunday morning could see isolated strong to severe storms. Showers will spread across the metro area from west to east. A chance of severe storms is possible as system moves into east metro. pic.twitter.com/JeAPY78x3h — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 13, 2018

