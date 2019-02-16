Enjoy dry weather Saturday. It's going to be a wet week ahead

Enjoy the sunshine while you can because Saturday may be the last dry day we see for a while.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there will be a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon, but the rain moves back in Saturday night.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to show you when the rain will move into your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Dry this afternoon with sun and clouds. Today is your best day of the weekend to venture out. Rain moves in overnight and sticks around for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DI1sKkfxbS— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 16, 2019
Catching a break in the rain today but look what's in store...plenty of wet days ahead #rainy #ATL pic.twitter.com/FN5gTbPdNe— Eboni Deon, WSB (@ebonideonWSB) February 16, 2019
We've been warning you that a long stretch of rain is coming, and Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said areas could see more than 1/2-foot of rain in north Georgia before it's all over next week.
There could be flooding for rivers and creeks and some other low-lying areas that could be difficult to travel through.
