  • End of busy holiday weekend draws crowds to Atlanta airport

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    The extended holiday weekend is coming to a close and it's expected to be a busy travel day on the roads and of course the airport. 

    That means crowded lines, parking lots and longer security wait times.

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is live at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as officials prepare for heavier traffic.

    With July 4 falling on a Thursday this year, many passengers Pozen spoke with decided to make a four day weekend out of it. 

    The TSA estimates 12.1 million people traveling through checkpoints from July 3-7 with the peak travel day Sunday.

