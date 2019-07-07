End of busy holiday weekend draws crowds to Atlanta airport

The extended holiday weekend is coming to a close and it's expected to be a busy travel day on the roads and of course the airport.
That means crowded lines, parking lots and longer security wait times.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is live at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as officials prepare for heavier traffic.
LIVE ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS SUNDAY AM: What travelers need to know before heading home after the holiday weekend
With July 4 falling on a Thursday this year, many passengers Pozen spoke with decided to make a four day weekend out of it.
The TSA estimates 12.1 million people traveling through checkpoints from July 3-7 with the peak travel day Sunday.
Rain won't dampen any travelers today thanks to the beautiful and patriotic canopy outside the north terminal at @ATLairport! I am live throughout the morning on what is tapped to the BUSIEST travel day as the extended holiday weekend comes to a close. pic.twitter.com/pNEh8TATUv— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) July 7, 2019
