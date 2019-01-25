Emergency repair work on major interstate could cause delays during commute

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Interstate 75 is down to just one southbound lane, ahead of the busy morning commute, and it is expected to stay that way through the weekend.
Crews closed the road to make emergency repairs to part of the interstate in Bartow County.
The repair work is happening on I-75 right over Allatoona Dam Road in Cartersville.
GDOT says the damage is to a concrete slab at the approach of the bridge.
