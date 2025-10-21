Emergency crews save person who fell down Northeast Georgia mountain trail

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews rescued an individual who fell and was unable to move on the Mount Yonah Trailhead in White County on October 20, 2025.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., White County E-911 Communications dispatched White County Fire Services, EMS and the Emergency Management Agency to the scene.

Fire and EMS crews entered the trail from the main trailhead and located the individual approximately one mile up the trail.

White County EMA’s drone was deployed to provide overwatch and confirm the location of the individual. Using a stokes basket, crews worked together to safely remove the individual from the mountain.

Personnel from the LACI Fire Department also responded, providing additional manpower to assist county crews. The patient was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for further treatment.

