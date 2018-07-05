Embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Scott Pruitt, the embattled Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has resigned, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump.
President Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he accepted the resignation, saying Pruitt "has done an outstanding job."
Pruitt faced multiple ethics scandals from his actions since taking over the agency.
Senate-confirmed Deputy of the EPA Andrew Wheeler will become acting Administrator beginning Monday, President Trump said.
I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018
...on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018
