Embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt resigns

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Scott Pruitt, the embattled Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, has resigned, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump.

    President Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he accepted the resignation, saying Pruitt "has done an outstanding job."

    Pruitt faced multiple ethics scandals from his actions since taking over the agency.

    Senate-confirmed Deputy of the EPA Andrew Wheeler will become acting Administrator beginning Monday, President Trump said.

