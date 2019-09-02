0 Elderly woman, son die in house fire despite neighbor's efforts to save them

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - An elderly disabled woman and her son died when fire engulfed their home. Firefighters believe something left on the stove ignited the flames. Neighbors tried valiantly to save the woman and her son.

Anthony Reagan said going inside was worth risking his life.

"Because it was people still in there. It was important to me to get the people out," he said.

As he ran into the home he braved the intense flames and smoke.

"And that's when I felt somebody pulling me back, like, told me, you have a family and everything, you know. It's too far gone," he explained.

Firefighters say the woman and her son died in the fire on Spring Street in Rockdale County Sunday evening around 7.

Reagan will never forget hearing the woman's screams. "She was screaming help, help, help. I kept telling her to keep yelling cause I was going to try and find her through the sound of her voice. But I couldn't see. It was so much smoke," Reagan said.

Zach Dawson saw the flames and he also ran over to help. He saw the woman's son in the yard with a water hose. "He was kind of in shock," Dawson said.

Dawson knew the man's mother was inside the burning home. "I said hey, give me the hose. I'll try and tame it. Get your mom," he said. Dawson says the son went inside, but never came out.

Reagan says he did the best he could.

It bothers him his best wasn't good enough. "I can still hear the voice of the woman screaming inside," he said, with regret.

Firefighters have not released the victims' names.

