Education company suggests focusing on “big three″ to get your child ready for back to school

ATLANTA — Research shows that kids lose some learning during the summer months.

With a new school year just weeks away, getting them prepared can make a huge difference.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with the owner of an education company about the best ways to help your child succeed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I think the start of the school year causes a little anxiety for most of us,” said Susie McDaniel, owner of Learning RX.

McDaniel says before kids head back to school, it’s important to prepare.

One mother agrees.

“Always trying to keep that brain going, because that summer slide is real,” said Eve Mayfield.

McDaniel uses brain games for her students but says even if your kids haven’t opened up a book this summer, there are lots of simple ways to get them school-ready for free, just focus on the big three.

“Every day just spend a little time on reading, math, and writing,” said McDaniel.

“When it comes to reading, McDaniel says doing it together makes it fun.

Older kids can get with their friends for a book club, and for younger kids, reading with mom, dad, or an older sibling is suggested.

“If they can read even just a little bit, have them read one line and you do the next,” said McDaniel.

She says math is easy to work into everyday life, too.

TRENDING STORIES:

“If you’re cooking or baking at home, you can have your kids work along with you and help you with the measurements,” said McDaniel, “If you’re traveling you can have them help you figure out mpg or established time of arrival.”

When it comes to writing, just a few minutes a day can make a difference. And don’t forget to make it fun…maybe get them a journal or a special pen.

“They can also write about things they’ve done over the summer... camps or movies they’ve seen,” said McDaniel.

She says it doesn’t take a lot of time, just intention.

And Mayfield hopes that will help her 10-year-old have a great year.

“Being mentally in a better space around learning and reading...I think that’s just going to make him more excited for that first day,” said Mayfield.

“The more prepared, the more at ease you feel on the first day of school,” said McDaniel.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Hundreds of flights canceled on Sunday at Atlanta's airport due to IT outage

©2024 Cox Media Group