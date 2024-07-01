Dying metro Atlanta moms hopes to fulfill son’s wish to go to acting school

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta mother with end-stage breast cancer is trying to raise enough money to fulfill her dying wish of sending her son to his dream college.

Tracey Allen is a single mom with two boys. She is currently in hospice care.

Allen said on GoFundMe that her youngest son, Jalen, has dreamed of being an actor since he was three years old. He’s now been accepted into the Norwalk Conservatory in Connecticut as an acting and film major.

“Out of thousands of applicants, the program accepts 16 acting/film majors, and 16 musical theater majors every year,” Allen wrote. “This is a dream come true for him. He has worked so hard to get to this point and I don’t want to fail him but not being able to get him there.”

Allen said Jalen has received the program’s largest scholarship, but she still needs to come up with room and board, which is $18,000 a year. Because the course is a 2-year conservatory program, FAFSA doesn’t apply.

“I need the help to set Jalen up for success in this industry that he was born to be in,” Allen wrote. “I know I will not physically be at his college graduation, but it would mean everything to me, to know that he will have the financial stability to finish college.”

Jalen graduated from Heritage High School.

His mom hopes to raise $50,000. You can donate HERE.

