1 person in custody after woman found dead outside of apartment, police say

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are investigating a homicide at the Locata Apartments off of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik spoke to authorities who have confirmed one person is in custody. Authorities said police received a call about a fight and found a woman dead in the breezeway of the apartment complex.

    The person taken into custody was found a short distance from the scene within minutes of when police arrived.

