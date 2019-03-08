  • Dump truck crashes into power pole, ripping down lines and closing major roads

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A busy road in Union City is closed Friday afternoon after a dump truck crashed into several power poles, ripping down power lines.

    Jonesboro Road is closed at  Shannon Parkway as crews work to clean up downed lines and street signs. 

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where wires littered the roadway. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

    We're working to learn when the stretch of road will be open again, for Channel 2 Action News.

