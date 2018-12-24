  • Dry Christmas ahead but several inches of rain coming later

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It'll be a dry and cool Christmas for north Georgia. But later this week, you can expect to see "significant" rain in your neighborhood. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said temperatures will be in the 50s during the day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Lows at night and in the morning will be near-freezing. 

    But everything changes later this week.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]

    Walls said some areas could receive more than 3 inches of rain over the next week. 

    We'll show you the timing of when rain will arrive and how long it'll stick around, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The rain could make this year one of the wettest on record. 

    Temperatures will also be in the mid-60s for many parts of north Georgia.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories