ATLANTA - It'll be a dry and cool Christmas for north Georgia. But later this week, you can expect to see "significant" rain in your neighborhood.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said temperatures will be in the 50s during the day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Lows at night and in the morning will be near-freezing.
But everything changes later this week.
Walls said some areas could receive more than 3 inches of rain over the next week.
The rain could make this year one of the wettest on record.
Temperatures will also be in the mid-60s for many parts of north Georgia.
Significant rain is headed our way late week. While I'm not concerned about severe weather, I am monitoring the flooding threat considering how saturated the ground it. 2018 is currently ranked the 8th wettest for ATL. 2018 will likely end up in the Top 5. pic.twitter.com/SOUAGWBGxR— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) December 24, 2018
