  • Drugs, guns, $20K in cash seized from home in upscale neighborhood

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff deputies raided a home in an upscale Coweta County neighborhood and confiscated drugs, guns and nearly $20,000.

    The raid happened at a home on Stonebridge Boulevard on June 25, after days of surveillance.

    Channel 2’s Audrey Washington has learned two brothers -- Rashad and Randal Hinkson -- are facing charges.

