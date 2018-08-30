0 Drivers worry new license plate readers are an invasion of privacy

Drivers in Gwinnett County are concerned new license plate readers could be an invasion of privacy.

Twelve license plate readers will soon appear in a local suburb. Not only can they show police if your car registration is out-of-date or if you have the right plate, but they can also tell how many times you’ve come and gone through the city .

Duluth police said in just the last three weeks with a half dozen fixed license plate readers in operation, they've found 20 unregistered drivers, stolen cars or wanted people.

Channel 2's Gwinnett County bureau chief Tony Thomas passed by one of the plate readers. It recorded his plate, but if there had been a problem with the vehicle, the system would have alerted the officer for a possible traffic stop.

The technology allows officers to sit nearby on a computer and move in when alerted to a problem.

"So that if there is something wrong like an expired tag or no insurance, something like that," said Ted Sadowski, with the Duluth Police Department. "We believe the need for these is obviously to keep the city of Duluth safe."

Police across the nation have had the trackers on vehicles for some time, Duluth police believe their city is the first in the area to completely surround their town with the devices.

Drivers Thomas spoke with are mixed about the technology.

"It's an invasion of privacy. Absolutely. You feel like the government is already too much in your business," said Greg Walker.

"I guess people could say that, but for people who live in the city, I hope they would see the benefits outweigh the big brother aspect," Sadowski said.

