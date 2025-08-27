Driver’s 5-year-old daughter said ‘daddy going too fast’ during chase following LaGrange shooting

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man pleaded guilty to charges related to a December 2024 shooting in LaGrange and was sentenced to years in prison.

Dequindre Langston, 40, of LaGrange pleaded guilty to multiple charges including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

His guilty plea came just before his trial was set to begin on Monday in Troup County.

The charges stemmed from a shooting on Dec. 17, 2024, where LaGrange police said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot along Handley Street.

The Coweta Judicial Circuit said after the shooting, Langston was involved in a high-speed chase with his 5-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Coweta County deputies said he reached speeds over 100 mph.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Langston following a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver that ended the chase.

According to officials, as deputies took the child to safety, the child cried while repeatedly stating, “daddy going too fast.”

Officials said, the child only suffered small cuts to her hand in addition to feeling pain in her head and stomach.

In Langston’s vehicle, investigators said they found a handgun with an extended magazine that was linked to the Handley Street shooting scene through ballistic evidence.

Langston’s criminal history includes multiple felony convictions, and he had been released from prison just nine months before the incident.

Langston was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and cruelty to children in the second degree in Coweta County.

A judge sentenced Langston to 20 years in prison without parole, followed by 15 years on probation, in accordance with the state’s recommendation.

“Dequindre Langston is a prime example of a repeat, violent offender who can only be stopped with incarceration. At 40 years of age, he has been arrested 36 times, convicted of multiple misdemeanor and felony offenses involving violence, had multiple violations of probation and parole, and has shown no desire to be a positive member of society. To escape responsibility for shooting a man in broad daylight, he was willing to endanger the life of his 5-year-old daughter and everyone else driving on the interstate. It is without question that our community will be safer with him in prison without the possibility of parole for the next twenty years,” District Attorney John Cranford, Jr. said.

The case was expedited for trial following Langston’s attorney demand for a speedy trial, which led to the Monday court date.

