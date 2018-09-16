Driver shot, Tased after leading authorities on chase, GBI says

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A 35-year-old driver is in custody after authorities shot and Tased him during a police chase, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
The Gordon County Sheriff's Office was conducting a traffic stop when the driver Santiago Marquez, of Calhoun, led police on a 15-minute chase, according to GBI spokesperson Natalie Ammons.
During the chase, a Georgia State Trooper attempted a PIT maneuver when Marquez rammed his car into the trooper's car. The trooper exited his car, but Marquez continued to hit it.
The GBI says the trooper fired one shot into the driver side of the car before Marquez escaped through the passenger's side on foot. A sheriff's deputy tased Marquez about 100 yards away from the crash.
Marquez suffered a hand injury and was transported to Floyd Hospital, where he was treated and released to the sheriff's office.
He faces charges of aggravated assault on an officer, attempting to elude and other traffic violations, according to the GBI.
No officers were injured, Ammons said.
The GBI is investigating, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings. There have been 64 this year, compared with 88 in 2017.
Information from our investigative partners at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
