Driver runs from north Georgia deputies after being pulled over, prompting hours-long manhunt

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man who ran from a traffic stop is in custody after an hours-long manhunt.

Habersham County sheriff officials said around 4 a.m., an on-duty Baldwin police officer alerted their deputies that a vehicle was traveling in unincorporated Habersham County. The vehicle in question was reported stolen out of DeKalb County, according to deputies.

When deputies located the vehicle, they tried to pull it over on Ga. 365 at Demorest-Mt. Airy Highway.

According to the report, the license plate was covered by duct tape, making it difficult for deputies look it up.

The deputy reported that the driver got out of the car and ran away. He was described as wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

Authorities then began a nearly four-hour manhunt for the driver in the Demorest and Cornelia areas.

During the search, Demorest Elementary School and Wilbanks Middle School were searched before the school day to make sure the suspect did not break in.

Authorities said they did not know if the driver was armed and dangerous but wanted to search the area as a precaution.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies said an individual at Hampton Inn reported seeing the man hiding behind a tree in the woods near the hotel.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter around the hotel and took him into custody.

The suspect, who has refused to provide his identity, has been charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, obstruction for running and concealing a tag.

“We want to thank all these other agencies for helping bring this search to a close the best way possible – the arrest of the person we were looking for,” Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said.

