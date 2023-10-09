Driver picks up man from ATL airport, shoots him in the head, then takes victim to hospital: Sheriff

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is facing murder charges after a car ride led to a shooting.

It all began Sunday, just after 12:30 p.m. when Troup County deputies were called to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center regarding a person shot.

When deputies arrived, they met with Lagrange Police who stated there was a gunshot victim in the emergency department and a vehicle that was parked in the ambulance bay as part of a possible crime scene.

LaGrange officials also state that two other people were in the car inside the hospital uninjured.

Troup County investigators said they noticed blood in the front passenger seat and obvious bullet holes in the front window and the passenger seat.

Investigators spoke with a woman, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle and the rear seat passenger, identified as JonThomas Cloud, 29, of Columbus.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman and Cloud traveled to Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Airport to pick up the victim, identified as Andrew Stankiewicz, 71, of Texas, who is the husband of the woman.

Investigators said at some point during the ride to Columbus on Interstate 85, Cloud shot Stankiewicz in the back of the head.

The woman, whose age or identity was not released, then proceeded to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center and then called 911 on their way.

Cloud is charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Detectives did not say if there was a motive for the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

