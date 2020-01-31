Driver, named Howboutit, accused of running from deputies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Obey the law and you won’t be arrested. How about that?
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a driver with an unusual name after he ran from one of their deputies. His name? Howboutit HBI.
On Dec. 6, a deputy attempted to pull HBI over for a traffic stop after witnessing him crossing the white center line on Atlanta Highway in Forsyth County. The deputy learned he had multiple active warrants out of various jurisdictions and states.
Authorities said the deputy activated his emergency lights, but HBI continued to drive down the road onto Georgia 400.
The deputy followed HBI into Fulton County and authorities said he began speeding up and driving erratically.
The deputy later stopped following and returned back to Forsyth County.
HBI was later arrested and charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, speeding and failure to maintain lane.
