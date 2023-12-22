Driver dies after tractor trailer crashes into tree off I-75 in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a tractor-trailer driver.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 75 near mile marker 293 in Bartow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers said a driver of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer was heading north when it somehow left the road and hit a tree. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and overturn onto its right side.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver died at the scene. Georgia State Patrol says it is still working to contact the driver’s family before it releases the driver’s name.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Pilot in fatal Hall County plane crash identified, deputies say he was from Dunwoody

©2023 Cox Media Group