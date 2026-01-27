Driver dead, another injured after being ejected through sunroof

UNION CITY, Ga. — One driver is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash. One of the drivers was “partially ejected” through a sunroof.

Georgia State Patrol responded to Roosevelt Highway in Union City around 4:49 p.m. Sunday. They found a Kia Forte damaged and a Ford Expedition flipped over on the driver’s side.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers said the Forte driver was heading south at a high speed, crossed over into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into the Expedition.

Emergency responders pulled the Kia driver out of the car and airlifted the driver to Grady Memorial Hospital. The Ford driver was ejected through the sunroof.

GSP has not released the Ford driver’s condition. The Kia driver died at the hospital. Their names have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group