Driver clocked speeding at 109MPH, sheriff’s office warns about reckless driving

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is sending a warning to drivers about high speeds after a driver was clocked speeding at 109MPH.

“The faster you are going, the less time you have to react if something happens,” officials posted on Facebook.

According to officials, a driver was clocked at 109MPH.

Earlier in June, a driver was spotted going more than 100 miles per hour over the speed limit in Forsyth County on Saturday morning.

Deputies say they clocked a Ferrari going 178 miles per hour on Ga. 400 heading southbound out of the county.

During Memorial Day weekend 5 drivers were clocked over 100 miles per hour in Sandy Springs.

The speeding driver sting in Sandy Springs on Saturday morning ended with 40 tickets being handed out and one person taken to jail.

Police said one driver was clocked going 115 miles per hour.

For four hours, Sandy Springs police made sure drivers on GA-400 were obeying the speed limit.

Georgia’s Super Speeder Law goes into effect when drivers are going 75 miles per hour or faster on a two-lane road or 85 miles per hour on other roads and highways. If caught super speeding, you can expect an extra $200 fine to be tacked onto your ticket.

