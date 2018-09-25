Driver accused of killing best friend and off-duty officer in crash to surrender

ATLANTA - A defense attorney told Channel 2 Action News that his client is preparing to surrender to authorities later this week after investigators said Aaron Lovely, 23, caused the horrific crash that killed his best friend and an off-duty DeKalb County officer earlier this year.
The new developments come four months after the deaths of 21-year-old Tay Bostick and 32-year-old Ean Wells, who spent more than two months in the hospital before he died in July from his injuries.
We speak with the mother of one of the victims. Hear her journey for answers and why the suspect has not yet been arrested, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
