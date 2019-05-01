  • Drive-thru gunfire: Gunman demands money, fires shot at metro McDonald's

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are looking for a gunman who tried to rob a McDonald’s and fired at least one gunshot.

    Workers at the McDonald’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta said they are terrified by what happened early Wednesday morning.

    Police said around 1 a.m., the gunman, who had a bandanna over his face, walked up to the drive-thru window and demanded money.

    Learn what happened moments later that led to gunfire, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories