Dozens detained as ‘Drug Superstore’ is busted by South Fulton Police

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police detained 65 people in connection to a drug operation Friday night in South Fulton.

South Fulton police made a huge drug bust at a warehouse near Fulton Industrial Boulevard. Police arrived at the warehouse located on Selig Drive and found dozens of people shopping.

The shoppers were not buying the latest sneakers or fancy electronics but drugs instead.

“They were operating a drug superstore inside of this warehouse,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.

Inside the warehouse, shoppers would browse and buy drugs from sellers, much like one would buy goods at a normal open-air market.

“Patrons would circle around to different vendors purchasing illegal drugs and narcotics,” Meadows said.

In addition to the large number of people detained, police were able to seize all sorts of drugs. Drugs seized include marijuana, THC edibles and a variety of pills.