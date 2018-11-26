0 Dozen of Georgia soldiers to deploy for Afghanistan today

Dozens of troops across the state of Georgia will be deploying today as the holiday season gets underway.

Several units will be sent to Afghanistan while others will head to Fort Stewart for more training before they ship out. For many, it will be the first time they have been deployed in nine years.

A ceremony was held last week for soldiers of the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment in Gwinnett.

Here are the ceremonies planned for today:

CALHOUN

A sendoff ceremony will start at 11 a.m. for 91 soldiers with the 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry, 48th Brigade. The soldiers will be deployed to Afghanistan.

The route will start at the Northwestern Technical College at 1:30 p.m. Soldiers will be escorted by local police, the fire department and the riders club. Neighbors can line up downtown.

CANTON

At 1 p.m. the Canton Armory, soldiers with 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry will be honored. Neighbors can line Marietta Highway near the armory and next to Cherokee High School as the soldiers travel through downtown Canton.

CUMMING

In Forsyth County, troops of the Georgia Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry are heading to Afghanistan.

Neighbors are invited to support the battalion and join the route starting at 11 a.m. It runs from Cumming Regional Readiness Center to Pilgrim Mill Road and from Ga. 9 to Ga. 20.

GRIFFIN

In Griffin, members of Alpha Company 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry, 48th Infantry Brigade will be heading to Fort Stewart.

Their buses are scheduled to leave at 1 p.m. from the armory and will follow this route:

Hill Street to Taylor Street, east on Taylor to Old Macon Road, left on Futral Road to go by Stepping Stones and Futral Elementary School, then another left to go by Spalding High and up Wilson Road, back to Ga. Highway 16 East to Interstate 75 South.

NEWNAN

Members of the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry, 48th Infantry Brigade will leave the armory around 1:30 p.m..

The troops are heading to Fort Stewart for more training before they are deployed.

It is the first time in nine years that this group has been deployed. The bus carrying the soldiers will leave from the armory and travel through downtown Newnan to Ashley Park before it gets on Ga. 16.

