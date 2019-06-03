ATLANTA - We’ll have another couple days in the 90s before an eventual cool down later this week.
“Widespread rain and storms should keep temperatures well below 90 later this week and into the weekend,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Monahan said he expects a few isolated showers across east Georgia on Tuesday.
“More widespread scattered showers and storms move in on Wednesday and Thursday,” Monahan said. “Friday into the weekend, tropical moisture will get pulled our way with downpours likely at times.”
According to Monahan, no day will be a washout, but rain chances are 60 to 70 percent.
“Our latest models are indicating widespread totals of 2 inches possible through Sunday,” Monahan said.
WEEKEND RAIN: Just wanted to give you an early heads up -- we'll have downpours at times this weekend!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 3, 2019
The pattern starts getting wetter at mid-week, but I'm really looking toward Friday into the weekend for showers & storms.
Some spots could see 2"+. pic.twitter.com/J8ng2XAEy5
WHAT YOU CAN GET ONLY BY WATCHING CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS:
- Updated hour-by-hour cloud and rain forecast timing the shower and storm chances later this week and looking ahead to possible downpours over the weekend.
- Updated potential rainfall amounts through the weekend.
- Updated tropical information on the system over the southwest Gulf and how some of that moisture could affect our weather later this week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}