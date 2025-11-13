Pet vaccine company to open new $590 million facility in Douglasville

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint with a new $590 million facility in Douglasville. It is expected to be operational by 2029.

The new facility near Atlanta will focus on producing innovative monoclonal antibody and vaccine products for companion animals, creating approximately 100 new jobs.

The company said the expansion is part of Zoetis’ broader commitment to U.S.-based innovation and manufacturing, following a $1.7 billion investment in its U.S. sites since 2017, with plans to invest an additional $1.3 billion by 2031.

“Our investment in the new, state-of-the-art Atlanta facility marks a pivotal moment in our journey to advance animal health,” Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis, said in a statement. “By expanding our capabilities here, we’re not only driving innovation but also reaffirming our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers, who count on us for breakthrough solutions that support the health and well-being of pets everywhere.”

Zoetis’ said its new metro Atlanta facility is designed to be a premier technology and digital innovation hub, featuring advanced manufacturing technologies such as collaborative robots, virtual reality training, a next-generation Manufacturing Execution System, and a comprehensive manufacturing data fabric.

These features are expected to streamline operations, boost productivity, and attract top talent.

In addition to the new site in Georgia, Zoetis operates eight other manufacturing sites across six states. The company’s sites in California and North Carolina focus on diagnostics and biodevices, while its Michigan site produces pharmaceuticals. The sites in Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska manufacture vaccines and other biopharma products, including mAbs.

Since the 2017 tax reform, Zoetis has significantly increased its U.S. investments, resulting in the employment of over 2,700 colleagues across its nine U.S. manufacturing sites.

The company’s revenue has grown from $5.3 billion in 2017 to $9.3 billion in 2024, with 99% of its intellectual property rooted in the U.S. and 60% of its global manufacturing taking place domestically.

Zoetis said it is a net exporter, supplying critical animal health products to more than 100 markets worldwide, with more than 75% of its U.S. sales in 2025 expected to be derived from products made on American soil.

