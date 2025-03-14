Metro Atlanta man who pled guilty to sex crimes sentenced to life in prison

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office say a 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple sex crime charges.

Law enforcement officials say Bobbie Cochran pled guilty to the charges of aggravated sexual battery, and multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children on Monday.

Officials say on August 10, 2022, they learned Cochran had access to sexually explicit images of a child on his laptop after his victim’s stepmother and another family member reported him to police.

Cochran reportedly told family members not to go through his laptop because “there were things on it that he did not want others to see.”

The victim’s stepmother found the laptop, and unlocked it, where she found multiple videos of the victim, a relative of Cochran.

After an interview was conducted with the victim, she revealed Cochran abused her for three years.

Cochran reportedly made the victim sleep in bed with him where he touched her inappropriately.

After pleading guilty, Cochran was sentenced to life in prison with the first 20 years to be served in prison.

He is also required to register as a sex offender.

