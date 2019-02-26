Man accused of strangling woman, dumping body on side of road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County man has been taken into custody after police found a woman’s body the side of a road.
A driver called 911 on the morning of Jan. 25 and told investigators there was a body near the intersection of West Union Hill and Ephesus roads.
The body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, where agents identified the victim as Sheila Bryant, 55, of Bremen.
The state medical examiner determined Bryant had been strangled to death and her body dumped alongside the road.
Investigators determined early on that Eric Greene was a person of interest in the case.
Police said they pulled Greene over on Feb. 7 after he was spotted driving Bryant’s car.
After questioning and more investigation, police formally charged Greene with murder and motor vehicle theft.
Greene made his first appearance in court Monday and he is being held without bond in the Douglas County Jail.
