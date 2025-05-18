Lightning strike likely cause of apartment fire in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — While it’s still early, Douglas County officials believe a fire at an apartment complex was caused by a lightning strike.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Douglas County firefighters were dispatched to One Rocky Ridge Apartments on Rocky Ridge Blvd regarding a possible fire.

According to Douglas Fire Capt. Cory Shelton, a resident, said he heard a loud ‘boom’ and saw smoke coming from the roof.

When firefighters arrived, they did spot heavy black smoke coming from the back side of the apartment, Shelton said.

Officials said the fire was contained to the attic area. Multiple units have sustained water damage, with at least 20 families displaced due to the fire.

Shelton said the fire was caused by a lightning strike when storms moved through north Georgia Sunday morning.

“We had a storm pass over west Georgia, came through Douglasville, with numerous lightning strikes. At this time, we do believe it was from a lightning strike,” Shelton said.

At this time, no residents or firefighters have been injured.

The fire has been put out, and cleanup is underway.

