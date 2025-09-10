Judge denies bond for Douglas County man accused of multiple rapes over more than 10 years

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County judge denied bond for Bobby Lee Hart, Jr., a man accused of committing multiple rapes over more than 10 years in the county.

Channel 2 Action News reported on Hart’s arrest in August, when police said he’d allegedly sexually assaulted three women as far back as 2012.

Warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News detail three incidents involving Hart, including in 2012 at a Douglasville apartment complex.

Another warrant alleges Hart raped a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Hospital Drive in August 2022.

A third incident happened in November 2024 in the back of his semi-truck.

One of Hart’s alleged victims spoke to Channel 2’s Tom Jones, saying the 52-year-old “looks at you like you are a piece of meat.”

On Monday, a judge denied Hart bond, with the order citing that Hart poses a significant threat or danger to the community.

