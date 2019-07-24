Gunman on the run after two shot at community pool, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are investigating a double shooting at a neighborhood pool.
Investigators said they were called to the pool at the Sweetwater subdivision off Preston Boulevard around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived at the pool, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Police said the shooter is still on the loose.
Investigators told Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman the victims are in their teens or early 20s. One of the teens has non-life-threatening injuries but police said they were still working to get the condition of the second shooting victim.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Douglasville police at 770-920-3010.
