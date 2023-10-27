Douglasville woman files lawsuit claiming Publix forced her to work unpaid overtime

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is among several people who worked as assistant department managers at Publix locations across the south.

Caitlin Throckmorton from Douglasville worked as Assistant Department Manager at several of the grocery store chain’s locations in the metro Atlanta area from March 2022 to May 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Florida federal court, alleges that they worked before clocking in for their shifts, after clocking out for their shifts and did not receive mandated meal breaks.

They say their pay did not accurately reflect the overtime they worked.

Spokespeople with Morgan & Morgan, the law firm filing the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs, say any of the thousands of Publix assistant managers who may have been affected can join the collective action.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morgan & Morgan and Shavitz Law Firm say they currently represent or have been contacted by dozens of eligible employees who experienced similar issues.

Publix shared a lawsuit with Channel 2 Action News on Thursday afternoon that read:

As a practice, Publix does not comment on pending litigation. However, due to the nature of the claims involved we find it necessary to respond. As an associate-owned company, we are proud to provide our associates with a comprehensive benefits package – including company ownership – in addition to paying our associates in accordance with the law. We take these claims seriously and will respond appropriately. — Maria Brous, Director of Communications

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘It could have been me’; Neighbors react to crane falling through Atlanta Publix News Drone 2 flew over the parking deck on Saturday where a large crane could be seen in the bottom of that hole.

©2023 Cox Media Group