Family of child shot by GA deputy trying to stop carjacking agree to $475K settlement

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 5-year-old girl shot by a Douglas County deputy trying to stop a carjacking has agreed to a proposed settlement.

Channel 2 Action News first covered the shooting more than a year ago. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the deputy shot at a suspect trying to carjack a family’s BMW at a gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Aaliyah Adams shared photos with Channel 2’s Tom Jones of where the gunfire went through the back window and hit her daughter in the arm.

The family hired civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Bakari Sellers and filed a lawsuit against the deputy and Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds. The two sides eventually agreed to mediation, and it appears settlement has been reached through that process.

Court documents show a proposed settlement of $475,000. Adams’ daughter will receive nearly $234,379 in payments from 2036-2043. The other parts of the settlement would cover medical expenses and attorney fees.

A judge still has to review the mediated settlement. The documents stated that the sheriff’s office and deputy have denied liability.

