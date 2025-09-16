Equine therapy ranch is at risk of closing: ‘This type of work actually helps people’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — SOOFA Ranch in Douglas County, which provides equine therapy for individuals with mental health issues, is at risk of closing if it cannot raise $600,000 by Oct. 3.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones was live in Douglas County at the ranch for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

The ranch, known for helping at-risk kids, women who have experienced trauma and military veterans, has been a valuable resource for many in the community.

“We need people who understand how this type of work actually helps people,” said Daryl Fletcher, the ranch’s founder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fletcher says the grants they were receiving have dried up, and with this economy, getting operating funds is tough.

Volunteer Kelli Taylor noted that the therapy can assist with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, conditions often faced by veterans.

Parent Trenkena McCray shared that her son, who suffers from social anxiety, has benefited from the therapy.

"He said its something fun to do and it’s also a distraction from the challenges of life," McCray said.

“We’ll get them working with a horse with exercises like this. It helps them establish their confidence that they need,” Fletcher said.

“If I can show you how to control a 1,400 pound animal, you should never have a problem working with a bully. Or handling a bully," he said.

Kristen Lee expressed concern about the future of the 18 horses at the ranch, noting that finding new homes for them could be difficult if the ranch closes.

“They would either need to go somewhere, but unfortunately a lot of the places that would take in the horses aren’t able to,” Lee said.

SOOFA stands for “Stretch Out On Faith Again,” reflecting the ranch’s mission to support individuals through equine therapy.

The community is rallying to save SOOFA Ranch, with a fundraising campaign underway at SaveSooFaRanch.org.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group