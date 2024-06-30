Douglasville police looking for suspects who stole fireworks from stand supporting veterans

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville Police are looking for thieves who targeted a firework stand that benefits local veterans.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins obtained surveillance video showing the exact moment thieves showed up to a Douglasville fireworks stand early Saturday morning. In the video, you see a red truck pull up to the Big Grin fireworks stand located off Dallas Highway.

Every 4th of July, Paul Richardson opens several pop-up fireworks stores in the county. It is an annual fundraiser that benefits local veterans.

But just days before the holiday, Richardson says they lost at least $4,000 in inventory.

“All of these shelves were bare,” said Richardson.

Richardson is hoping the surveillance video that was captured from the cameras at the nearby liquor store will help investigators track down the suspects.

Meanwhile, he is taking extra measures to secure the inventory he has left with new locks and hardware.

“If you are the class of the person that you steal in general, patriotism isn’t on your list of things to do,” said Richardson.

