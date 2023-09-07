Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 runaway sisters

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two runaway sisters.

Brooke Shadix, 15, and Brytni Shadix, 16, were last seen at their home on Tuesday.

Brooke is described as white, standing 5′ 6″ tall, weighing approximately 125 lbs. with burgundy and dark brown long hair and brown eyes.

Brytni is described as white, standing 5′ 5″ tall, weighing approximately 120 lbs. with long black hair and brown eyes.

Both girls have their noses pierced.

Deputies do not know what clothing they were wearing when they ran away.

If you know their location, please contact Sgt. Christy Clark at 770-920-4950 or email cclark@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

