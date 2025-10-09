Douglas County registered sex offender accused of explicit conversations with girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A registered sex offender was arrested on Tuesday in Douglas County on multiple child sex charges.

Brandon Stephen Donehoo, 23, is charged with sexual exploitation of children and child molestation.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office during Operation Watchful Eye X, a statewide initiative in Georgia aimed at ensuring sex offender compliance. Donehoo, who was on probation for prior offenses, was found to have engaged in sexually explicit communications with a child through Snapchat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began on Sept. 22. During the operation, investigators discovered that Donehoo had been communicating with a girl who appeared to be under the age of 18.

Investigator Taylor Smith developed leads that helped identify and contact the victim and her family, who live in a county southeast of Atlanta.

The girl confirmed her identity and said that Donehoo had sent her money. Based on the evidence gathered, 16 warrants were issued for Donehoo’s arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group