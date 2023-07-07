Douglas County officials provide update on tax assessment error

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The number of homeowners impacted by a previously reported error in the tax assessment system in Douglas Coutny’s Appraisal Department has nearly doubled, according to new information from the county officials.

On June 27, Channel 2 Action News reported that a technical error from a vendor working for the county appraiser had led to thousands of homeowners receiving incorrect tax assessments.

Friday, the county provided new information on who was affected by the software issue.

Douglas County officials first reported the error had occurred on June 23, with 15,000 homeowners impacted by an incorrect property tax assessment sent to them by mail.

The county Appraisal Department said the error was not reflected in their online system, and homeowners could see the correct amount due on the county site.

Friday, officials said the assessment issue impacted more than half of home and property owners that are eligible for a Homestead Exemption in Douglas County.

“The Appraisal Department originally distributed property tax assessment notices to more than 54,000 parcel owners across the county on June 23. Due to a software glitch with the county’s newly acquired computer-based appraisal system from vendor Tyler Technologies, the Homestead Exemption estimate was not calculated and included in some notifications. That omission resulted in incorrect assessments for approximately 15,000 of the 25,000 property owners eligible for Homestead Exemption.”

The county said that while not all of the property owners in Douglas who were eligible for the exemption were impacted, they’ll be sending out letters to the rest of the 25,000 residents to “alleviate any potential confusion.”

Any property owner wishing to check their assessment, including any Homestead Exemptions, can do so online.

“We take seriously our responsibility to the citizens of Douglas County, particularly as it relates to financial matters,” Interim County Administrator David Corbin said. “As we continue to work with our vendor to assess this issue, we remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of this process and ensuring that the information that is disseminated, and upon which homeowners rely for their financial planning purposes, is accurate.”

