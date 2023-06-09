‘Do what the great ones do’: Road named to honor longtime Douglas County High School coach

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Words to live by from Chester “Chet” Forsh are simple, yet straightforward.

“You want to be great? Do what the great ones do,” Coach Forsh said.

For starters, be like Chet.

“From the Georgia State Senate. A resolution recognizing and commending Chester Forsh,” State Senator Kim Jackson announced.

In honor of his 50-year coaching career at Douglas County High School, a road right in front of the school was named in his honor, Coach Forsh Road.

“When he started teaching he was 22,” Chet’s daughter Jamie Clapham told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

She and Senator Jackson told a crowd of over 4 dozen that Forsh became the first Black head coach in Douglas County Schools.

“He has had such a great impact on this school and the district as a whole,” longtime Douglas County High School Principal Andre Weaver said.

Back in the 1970′s, he coached some great players. By the time 25 years had passed, he coached their children. Today he coaches their grandchildren.

“I am truly blessed and highly favored,” Coach Forsh said.

He has touched thousands and thousands of lives, won hundreds and hundreds of games, and taught some of the county’s best and brightest.

“Senators. Law enforcement. Doctors. Lawyers. All of those have come through. This is why I personally believe teaching is so important. Because everybody had a teacher,” Coach Forsh said.

Senator Jackson told Channel 2 Action News the Georgia Department of Transportation will put up the new street signs soon.

