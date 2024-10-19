Almost 150 pounds of meth found hidden in fake building materials in metro Atlanta

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police have pulled nearly 150 pounds of methamphetamine off of the streets after what started as a traffic stop.

Officers say they pulled over a car for a simple traffic violation and asked to search the car.

While searching it, a K-9 alerted on the car, signaling that drugs were likely inside.

Investigators found 146.27 pounds of what they believed to be meth hidden in some fake building materials.

The driver was arrested, but police have not released that person’s name or exact charges.

