Douglas County school buses to return to 2017-18 routes after outcry

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Buses in Douglas County will go back to their 2017-18 school bus routes effective Monday after outcry from parents about new routes this year.
Channel 2 Action News first reported students' and parents' concerns about the new bus routes as school started on Thursday morning.
District officials said more centralized bus stops would streamline school bus routes. But some students said the stops were too far away from home.
“I liked it better when I could stand in my front yard and my mom could watch me," one student said. "I'm scared walking by myself."
The school system plans to release specific route information Friday and post the schedule at each school this weekend.
