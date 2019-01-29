0 DOT crews hit metro streets to pre-treat roadways to prevent black ice

ATLANTA - Department of Transportation road crews are out tackling areas throughout the metro that are still wet, to help prevent black ice.

Monyetta Strickland told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that she took the day off on Tuesday after Marietta City Schools canceled classes for her children.

The district was one of the first in metro Atlanta to cancel classes on Monday.

“I think they made an excellent call compared to five years ago when it was just mayhem,” Strickland said.

With no snow on the ground in Cobb County, officials say the focus now is on the possibility of black ice in shadowy areas and on curves and elevated surfaces, including bridges.

Cobb County had at least 15 DOT crews working 12-hour shifts since Monday to help stay ahead of any anticipated wintry weather.

“The freezing temperatures overnight are what we’re worried about -- the black ice and the sheets of ice developing” said Dallas Cain, Cobb County DOT road maintenance supervisor.

Cain is in charge of overseeing the trucks, routes and problem spots throughout Cobb County’s roads.

“It doesn’t look like the temperatures are going to raise before noon tomorrow,” Cain said.

Strickland hopes DOT crews will continue to treat the roads just in case ice becomes a problem overnight Tuesday.

“That’s the most scary part, because, with buses, you have many kids,” Strickland said.

Those efforts will continue up into the north Georgia mountains, where areas such as the Blue Ridge saw snow Tuesday morning.

Fannin County has some bridges and hills in the shade that can be trouble spots for black ice.

“Our biggest concern at this point is that this evening, as the sun sets, we may get some black ice on some of our back roads,” said Fannin County Emergency Management Director Robert Graham. “We’ll recommend that anyone stay off the roadways unless they absolutely have to be on them, and we’ll work with Public Works. They’ll try to get everything salted and get the ice melted as quickly as possible.”

Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus spotted an employee of the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway sprinkling ice melt around the depot Tuesday afternoon.

A family taking a walk nearby told Klaus it had hoped for more snow at its nearby home.

“It was kind of disappointing. We wish we had a little more, so we could do some sledding,” said the mother, who did not give her name.

Fannin County sent out a safety alert Tuesday afternoon, saying county government offices have a delayed opening time of 10 a.m. Wednesday due to possible black ice.

